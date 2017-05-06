That ‘sexist’ Sotto remark

“China, US woo Digong”—the Inquirer banner headline read yesterday.

That’s because President Digong has become the most influential leader in the world.

None of his predecessors had Digong’s kind of influence over world affairs.

Sen. Tito Sotto, a TV comedian on the side, has apologized for his off-color remark at the confirmation hearing of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo.

Now that Sotto has apologized, that should put an end to the issue that the senator is sexist.

Sexist is a man who discriminates against women or treats women unfairly.

Why doesn’t it also apply to a woman who treats men unfairly?

Tito Sotto has never been known to treat women unfairly.

If he made that remark, it was not meant to insult Taguiwalo; it was a casual, off-the-cuff comment that most comedians fall prey to.

If you don’t believe me, try watching comedians on US television.

Gabriela led the bashing of Senator Sotto for his remark.

If Gabriela really cares for our womenfolk, why doesn’t it call for a ban on the deployment of housemaids to the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia?

Every day, my “Isumbong Mo Kay Tulfo” public service program receives many complaints of maltreatment of Filipino maids in Middle East households.

The complaints are from maids being loaned to the relatives of their employers, deprived of food, beaten black and blue, or raped.

One housemaid, who was repatriated recently through the intercession of my program, said she was raped by several Saudi policemen who arrested her for running away from her cruel employer.

From where I sit, Gabriela, which espouses the rights of women, doesn’t really help women in distress.

However, it jumps at the opportunity to come to the aid of women who have been supposedly wronged by men—if it’s all over the news.

In short, Gabriela does its avowed duty for publicity’s sake.

I should know; I was once a victim of Gabriela’s wrongful criticism.

The President said “lobby money” played a part in the rejection of the appointment of Gina Lopez as environment secretary.

In short, bribe money flowed into the hands of some members of the Commission on Appointments.

So disgusting!

More disgusting is San Juan Rep. Ronnie Zamora’s decision not to inhibit himself from taking part in the voting for or against Gina Lopez’s confirmation.

Zamora has brothers who own mining companies.

Lopez is perceived as antimining, which she’s not; she closed down only mining sites which destroyed surrounding areas.

If President Digong wants a good or even better replacement for Lopez, why doesn’t he consider Sen. Loren Legarda, former Puerto Princesa Mayor Edward Hagedorn or retired Brig. Gen. Victor Corpus?

Those three personalities are all rabid environmentalists.