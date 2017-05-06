19 Abus yield in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Nineteen confessed Abu Sayyaf members, four of them allegedly involved in an attack on a roll-on, roll off (Ro-Ro vessel) in March, yielded to authorities in separate occasions in Basilan province on Thursday, reports from the military’s Western Mindanao Command (Wesmincom) said.

Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Wesmincom commander, credited the continuing military operation in Basilan as the main reason for the surrender of the bandits.

Galvez said the military operation was also responsible for the surrender of other bandits operating in the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.

He said at least 60 Abu Sayyaf members had turned themselves in to authorities this year.

The first to surrender in Basilan on Thursday were the Salapuddin brothers of Hadji Mohammad Ajul town.

Brothers Patta, 53; Asbi, 32; Sayyadi, 31; and Arci, 20; were previously under Alhabsy Misaya, the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf subleader who was killed by government soldiers last month.

Galvez said the brothers were behind the attack on MV Super Shuttle TB 1 on March 23.

They took captive ship captain Aurelio Agac-ac and chief engineer Laurencio Tiro during that attack. The two, however, have returned home.

Galvez said Abu Sayyaf subleaders Nur Hassan Lahaman and Mudz-Ar Angkun, and 13 of their followers also surrendered and handed over nine high-powered firearms, including a 50-cal. Barrett sniper’s rifle, to authorities. —JULIE ALIPALA