Duterte admits becoming pessimistic about peace talks with Moros

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted Friday he had become “a bit pessimistic” about the peace talks with the Moro rebels.

“I am talking to the (Moro Islamic Liberation Front) pati (Moro National Liberation Front),” he said in a speech at the Police Regional Office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. “But apparently, you’d notice nag-aagawan sila ng kampo ngayon. So I’m at a loss even. I was very optimistic before but I’m a bit pessimistic now. Nur Misuari is not… is keeping his silence. But he talks to me in private.”

The President said he was worried that his efforts to have peace talks with the Moro rebels would not prosper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a little bit worried that nothing will come out of this,” he said. /atm