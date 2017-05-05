AFP: Slain suspect could’ve helped gather info about Abu Sayyaf

The shooting by police of an Abu Sayyaf member who tried to escape was unfortunate because he could have been helpful in information gathering on the bandit group, the military said on Friday.

Col. Medel Aguilar, Central Command spokesperson, said officials would have wanted to know more about the terrorist group and their plans through Saad Samad Kiram alias Abu Saad, who was killed before dawn Friday while trying to escape police a few hours after his arrest.

“Understanding and finding a solution to a phenomenon called ‘violent extremism’ is very important to us,” Aguilar said. “Saad, if he is still alive today, could probably tell us why they can do kidnapping activities, bomb crowded places and even behead defenseless people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Saad was being transported to the Bohol District Jail from the Bohol Provincial Police Office when he tried to escape. The suspected terrorist was aboard a van when he asked that the vehicle stop at around 2 a.m. because he had a stomach ache and needed to relieve himself.

But he ran away and was chased by police officers for hours until he was shot dead past 4 a.m. after he tried to steal a gun from a policeman.

“His death was the result of his offensive action against people in authority,” Aguilar said.

He also noted that Saad was “treated well by police and was fed and given ample time and space to rest.” /atm