Facing threats, suspect in Jee slay allowed to remain at NBI facility

The Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 has granted the request of Jerry Omlang, the striker from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) implicated in the death of Jee Ick Joo, that he remain detained at the agency.

In his urgent motion, Omlang urged the court to allow him to remain detained at the NBI’s Custodial Center citing risk to his life.

“The court finds [the request] to be meritorious, the same is hereby granted,” the court said in its order received by the Department of Justice (DOJ) on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omlang is charged with homicide, kidnapping and serious illegal detention and carnapping for Jee’s death and abduction of Jee’s househelp Marisa Dawis Morquicho.

Omlang said he got involved because he was invited by his friend, now co-accused SP03 Ricky Sta. Isabel.

Omlang was the one seen at CCTV footage withdrawing from an ATM machine. He said he also conducted surveillance operations at Jee’s house.

He said he preferred to stay at the NBI because he received death threats from former Philippine National Police-Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) Superintendent Rafael Dumlao. IDL/rga