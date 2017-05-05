Dumlao, 3 cohorts plead not guilty to abducting Korean’s helper

Former Philippine National Police’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP-AIDG) Superintendent Rafael Dumlao and his three co-accused pleaded not guilty to the abduction of Marisa Dawis Morquicho, house help of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo.

Dumlao, together with Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, SPO4 Roy Villegas and Jerry Omlang, is facing kidnapping and serious illegal detention and carnapping cases before the Angeles City, Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 58.

The case is for the abduction of Morquicho, who along with Jee, was abducted from their house in Friendship Plaza Subdivision in Pampanga on October 2016. Their vehicle, a black Ford Expedition (ABT-1915), was also taken.

“Arraigned in a language known and understood by them, each accused in the presence and with the assistance of their respective counsels, pleaded not guilty of each offense charged,” the court said.

Pre-trial is set on July 19, 2017.

All the accused are also facing a case of homicide for the death of Jee. Also included in the homicide case is Gream Funeral Services owner Gerardo “Ding” Santiago, who has been included as an accessory.

Arraignment for homicide is set for May 31. IDL/rga