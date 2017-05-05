Pulse Asia: Most Filipinos still support death penalty

Majority of Filipinos continue to express support for the death penalty, the latest Pulse Asia survey showed.

While the figure is lower (67 percent) compared to the level of support in July 2016 (81 percent), the strong support for death penalty continues to be expressed by most of Filipinos.

The nationwide survey, conducted from March 15 to 20 using face-to-face interviews, is expressed by majorities in every geographic area and socio-economic grouping, 61 to 74 percent and 66 to 68 percent, respectively.

“Opposition to the death penalty is expressed by a quarter of Filipinos (25 percent) while the rest (8 percent) could not say whether they support or do not support capital punishment,” the survey said.

Rape is cited as the crime that should be made punishable by death at 97 percent. Other crimes that should be punishable by death are murder (88 percent) and drug pushing (71 percent).

A measure that seeks to bring back the death penalty in the country was passed on the third and final reading by the House of Representatives last March, but senators said it is unlikely to get support.

Meanwhile, a little over half of Filipinos (or 55 percent) believe that the minimum age of criminal liability should be at 15 years old, according to the same survey.

Thirteen percent of the respondents said that the minimum age should be between 16 to 25 years old, 2 percent said it should be at 10 to 11 percent, while 1 percent are in favor of having it at 13 to 14 years old.

The nationwide survey is based on a sample of 1,200 representative adults 18 years old and above. JE/rga

