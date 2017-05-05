Trillanes doubts Duterte really supported Lopez

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday expressed doubts President Rodrigo Duterte had supported Gina Lopez in her bid to be confirmed as Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources.

This after the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected Lopez’s appointment on Wednesday.

READ: CA rejects Gina Lopez’ appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not buying it. Duterte fed Gina Lopez to the lions,” Trillanes, staunch critic of the President, said in a statement.

“Contrary to the impression that he is backing Lopez all the way, Duterte didn’t lift a finger to influence the House members of the CA, most of whom would’ve gladly obeyed his wishes.”

“Would these congressmen openly defy Duterte and reject Lopez if they are sure that he really wants her to be confirmed? Of course, they won’t,” the senator said.

READ: Duterte on Lopez’s rejection: I do not control everything

Trillanes, a member of the minority bloc in the Senate, then challenged Duterte, if he was indeed anti-mining, to appoint another anti-mining advocate as Lopez’ replacement.

Lopez claimed that “business interests” had prevailed in the CA that was why her appointment was rejected. AU/IDL