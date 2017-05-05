NPA attacks police outpost in Cagayan as cops nab rebel leader

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya — About 30 armed men on Thursday attacked a police outpost at Amulung town in Cagayan province right after government forces arrested an alleged rebel leader in the town of Peñablanca.

In a report, Chief Supt. Eliseo Rasco, Cagayan Valley police director, said the group of New People’s Army rebels stormed the police post in Annafatan village at 5:45 p.m., and seized four M16 rifles and two 9mm pistols from police personnel stationed there.

They also reportedly burned the station’s Mahindra police patrol vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one was reported hurt in the attack, which was staged four days after about 70 armed rebels raided the police station in Maddela town, killing a police officer.

Rasco said the attack on the Amulung police outpost was the rebels’ “diversionary move” following the arrest of David Soriano, an alleged rebel leader, in Barangay (village) Camasi in Peñablanca, also on Thursday afternoon.

Soriano and his driver, Jude Cipriano, were flagged down while on board a Starex van at a checkpoint.

READ: 2 suspected NPA rebels nabbed at checkpoint in Cagayan

The police did not say whether Soriano was arrested by virtue of a standing warrant, but said he is the main suspect in the ambush-slay of six policemen in Baggao last year, and the killing of Gonzaga mayor Carlito Pentecostes, Jr. in 2014.

Soriano and his companion were detained at the Peñablanca police station and were later transferred to the Cagayan police office in Tuguegarao City. JE