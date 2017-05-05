4 drug suspects killed by police in QC, Parañaque

Four drug suspects were killed separately in Quezon City and Parañaque after they reportedly opened fire on policemen.

The deaths of Garry Dorimon, Alexander Matibag and Ronald Martinez brought the death toll in the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) antinarcotics operations to 295 since the resumption of the drug war in March.

A report to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, QCPD director, said Batasan policemen conducted an entrapment operation for Dorimon and his cohorts known only as “Noli” and “Kalbo.” The three were allegedly notorious drug dealers in Metro Manila.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, only Dorimon, who was supposedly on the drug watch list of the Batasan police station, showed up at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday on San Miguel Street in Payatas.

Recovered were three sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and a Remington .45-cal. handgun.

At 1 a.m. on Thursday at Marsa Compound in Sitio San Roque, members of the QCPD’s Masambong police station drug enforcement unit who were conducting a buy-bust operation allegedly traded shots with Matibag and Martinez.

A police report said the pair yielded seven sachets of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and two guns.

In Parañaque City, members of the Police Community Precinct 4 were on patrol when they chanced upon two men in a dimly-lit area at the corner of Ninoy Aquino Avenue and Lopez Jaena Extension shortly after midnight Thursday.

The police said that when they approached the duo, one of the suspects took out a .38-cal. revolver and fired at them.

They fired back, killing the suspect on the spot as his companion escaped.

Taken from the body of the suspect, who has yet to be identified, were two sachets of what appeared to be shabu and drug paraphernalia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was taken to People’s Funeral Service in Las Piñas for autopsy. —WITH A REPORT FROM DEXTER CABALZA