Suspension of ERC chair necessary, says top exec

DAVAO CITY—There is basis to charge and suspend Jose Vicente Salazar as chair of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), according to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Medialdea, who issued the 90-day suspension order against Salazar on Tuesday, said there were indications that Salazar’s continued stay in office “would prejudice the fair” investigation of the accusations against the ERC chair.

Ernesto Abella, Palace spokesperson, on Thursday said the suspension order was “preventive” in nature “pending investigation of the various complaints filed against him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his three-page order, Medialdea said Salazar’s suspension was to take effect immediately.

Salazar faces charges ranging from serious dishonesty to unethical practices.

Salazar had been publicly accused of involvement in irregularities at the ERC by then ERC director Francisco Jose Villa Jr., who had committed suicide.

Salazar denied the charges and blamed what he said were influential individuals who have vested interests in the energy sector.

But Medialdea said “examination of the records reveals that there exists a prima facie case” against Salazar, who had been given 10 days to submit written answers to the charges against him.

Last month, the National Bureau of Investigation filed graft charges against Salazar and three others at the Ombudsman.

The NBI case charged Salazar, Prescia Vanessa A. Reynante-Reynoso, Teofilo Arbalate and Luis B. Morelos of entering into a contract with advertising firm FatFree Inc. without public bidding. Reynante-Reynoso is with the ERC legal service, Arbalate is officer in charge of ERC planning and information service and Morelos is owner of FatFree.

The NBI said FatFree had been pre-selected for ERC’s audio-visual projects despite not being qualified to take part in bidding because it was a new company incorporated only in 2014. —ALLAN NAWAL