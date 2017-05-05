After passing Bar, ex-janitor now sought after

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair Andres Bautista on Thursday invited one of its employees who passed the 2016 Bar exams to consider a career as an election officer.

Bautista said he met with Bar passer Ramil Comendador, 35, who began as utility worker in the agency before moving up as legal researcher and later election assistant in Malabon City.

“I am encouraging him to apply for an election officer position in Metro Manila. He wants to continue serving the Comelec and the Filipino electorate,” Bautista said of Comendador, who was hired by then commissioner Rene Sarmiento as utility worker in 2006.

Comendador made it to the list of 3,747 successful Bar examinees released by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. He placed 914th.

Bautista praised Comendador for his faith and fortitude in studying law while juggling his work.

“His story of faith and fortitude, patience and perseverance is not only inspiring but should be emulated by all,” the poll official said.

Bautista expressed confidence that other opportunities for career advancement will land on Comendador’s lap, with a position as election officer serving as the immediate next step.

An election officer must have a bachelor’s degree relevant to the job and a career service professional eligibility, with no experience or training required.

Comelec officials took to social media to praise Comendador and express admiration for his achievement.

“His story is a big inspiration, regardless of the title he holds. Hats off to you, attorney. You’ll never have to pay for another beer when I’m around!” wrote poll spokesperson James Jimenez on his Twitter account, @jabjimenez.

“Thanks for the inspiring visit, compañero. May there be more of you in this world,” Commissioner Luie Guia said on his Twitter account @LTFGuia.

Former poll Commissioner Gregorio Larrazabal called Comendador an inspiration for those in government service.