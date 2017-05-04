Supt. Nobleza almost beheaded by Abus, says Dela Rosa

A controversial police official who was caught trying to help Abu Sayyaf bandits in Bohol was almost beheaded by the bandits, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa said on Thursday.

Dela Rosa said they received a report that P/Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza was almost beheaded by Muslim extremists when she once tried to get in touch with the Malaysian terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir, alias Marwan.

“Her cover was blown a long time ago because we received a report that she was almost beheaded in the mountains when she went up to Marwan,” dela Rosa said.

“They doubted her and they learned that she was a policewoman. Her cover had been blown a long time ago,” he added.

Nobleza, who was arrested in Bohol last month while trying to help Abu Sayyaf bandits on the run from government troops, had claimed that she was a government spy.

However, Dela Rosa had scoffed at her claims, saying that she had fallen in love with Abu Sayyaf bomb expert Renierlo Dongon, who was arrested with her in Bohol.

Dongon and Nobleza are now at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame, where they are undergoing tactical interrogation.

Dela Rosa was tightlipped about the results of the police investigation into Nobleza’s involvement with the bandits.

“The information we got can’t be declassified because there are possible implications,” he said.

“We still maintain that she fell in love madly (with Dongon),” he added.