Isabela drug suspect killed in shootout
CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — A drug suspect was slain in a shootout with policemen during a buy-bust in Barangay (village) Bliss Village early Thursday (May 4).
Orlando Flores, who went by the alias ‘Dondon,’ and an accomplice fired at policemen after they were caught selling suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover agent at 1:30 a.m., police said.
Flores, a resident of Cauayan City, was killed while his unidentified companion managed to flee on a motorcycle, said Supt. Manuel Bringas, chief of the Isabela police investigation unit.
Found at the crime scene were a .38-handgun and three sachets containing suspected shabu. SFM
