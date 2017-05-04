Thursday, May 4, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

Isabela drug suspect killed in shootout

Ilagan City, Isabela (Google maps)

Ilagan City, Isabela (Google maps)

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela — A drug suspect was slain in a shootout with policemen during a buy-bust in Barangay (village) Bliss Village early Thursday (May 4).

Orlando Flores, who went by the alias ‘Dondon,’ and an accomplice fired at policemen after they were caught selling suspected shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover agent at 1:30 a.m., police said.

Flores, a resident of Cauayan City, was killed while his unidentified companion managed to flee on a motorcycle, said Supt. Manuel Bringas, chief of the Isabela police investigation unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Found at the crime scene were a .38-handgun and three sachets containing suspected shabu.  SFM

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: anti-drug operations, City of Ilagan, Crime, crime suspect at large, death of a drug suspect, drug buy-bust, Drug trafficking, Ilagan City, Illegal drugs, Isabela, Isabela Provincial Police, law enforcement, Orlando Flores, police operations, resisting arrest, shabu, Shootout, Supt. Manuel Bringas
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved