Bato mum on info extracted from Nobleza, alleged Abu suspect

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa was tight-lipped about the information the police were able to extract from Supt. Ma. Cristina Nobleza and her alleged Abu Sayyaf lover Renierlo Dongon after their arrest on April 22.

“Whatever information we got from them, as of now, we cannot declassify them. May mga posibleng implications kung sabihin natin sa public (There are possible implications if we divulge it to the public),” Dela Rosa told reporters at Camp Crame on Thursday.

He, however, said the result of the tactical interrogation on Nobleza and Dongon, are “not really significant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dela Rosa also maintained that he does not believe that Nobleza was working as a deep penetration agent to spy on the terror group and its members.

“Wala namang coplan (case operation plan) para magpenetrate siya doon. Hindi naman siya covered ng whatever documents—‘yung presence niya doon at sa participation niya,” he said.

(There’s no coplan to penetrate there. She wasn’t covered by whatever documents—her presence and her participation.)

READ: Nobleza a spy? Bato scoffs

The two are detained at the PNP Custodial Center, a detention facility inside Camp Crame in Quezon City where Senator Leila De Lima, ex-Senators Bong Revilla and Jinggoy Estrada are also held.

Nobleza, 49, and Dongon, who’s in his 20s, were caught in Bohol province after they tried to drive past a checkpoint in Clarin, Bohol province. They were arrested on suspicions that they were attempting to rescue the remaining Abu Sayyaf bandits in the province.

READ: How Supt. Nobleza’s romance with an Abu terrorist blossomed

Prior to her arrest, Nobleza served as the deputy chief of the PNP Crime Laboratory office in the Davao Region. She has been relieved from her post after the incident. JE