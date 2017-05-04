Palace names ERC officer in charge while chair serves 90-day suspension

Malacañang on Thursday appointed Commissioner Alfredo Non as officer in charge of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) after Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar was suspended for 90 days.

According to a memorandum released by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Non was appointed following the recommendation of the four ERC commissioners.

In an interview in Malacañang, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the four commissioners of the ERC met among themselves to decide whom to nominate as the next ERC. /atm