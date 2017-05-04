Thursday, May 4, 2017
Palace names ERC officer in charge while chair serves 90-day suspension

/ 05:58 PM May 04, 2017
ERC commissioners

Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Jose Vicente B. Salazar (center), shown in the agency’s website photo with Commissioners Geronimo D. Sta. Ana, Alfredo J. Non, Gloria Victoria C. Yap-Taruc and Josefina Patricia M. Asirit. Non will serve as officer in charge of the commission while Salazar serves his 90-day suspension.

Malacañang on Thursday appointed Commissioner Alfredo Non as officer in charge of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) after Chairman Jose Vicente Salazar was suspended for 90 days.

According to a memorandum released by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Non was appointed following the recommendation of the four ERC commissioners.

In an interview in Malacañang, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the four commissioners of the ERC met among themselves to decide whom to nominate as the next ERC. /atm

Palace memo on ERC OIC

Memo signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on the appointment of an officer in charge of the Energy Regulatory Commission (Photo by NESTOR CORRALES / INQUIRER.net)

TAGS: Afredo Non, Energy Regulatory Commission, ERC, Jose Vicente Salazar, Salvador Medialdea
