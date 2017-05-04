Duterte on Lopez’s rejection:  I do not control everything

DAVAO CITY — President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday it was unfortunate that Gina Lopez was not confirmed as environment secretary.

“Sayang si Gina. I really like her passion,” he said of the environmental activist that he appointed as Secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

But Duterte, speaking at the opening ceremony of the 27th PH Orthopedic Association Mid-Year Convention at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang here, said he could not do anything about the voting of the CA as “I do not control everything.”

He said while the President got the power to appoint under the Constitution, the Commission on Appointments got the power to confirm the appointment or reject it.

“That is the process of checks and balances,” he said.

Previously, Duterte lost his Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Perfecto Yasay Jr., after the Commission on Appointments rejected his appointment upon learning that he hid the fact that he once held American citizenship. SFM/rga