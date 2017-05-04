Duterte on Lopez rejection: Lobby money talks

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he was saddened with the rejection of the ad interim appointment of Regina “Gina” Lopez as an environment secretary.

Duterte said money worked in the rejection of Lopez but he did not elaborate.

“Sayang si Gina. I really like her passion. But you know how it is. This is democracy and lobby money talks. I do not control everything. I am the head of the executive department, the President. Congress is controlled by the Senate President and the Speaker, the lower house and the upper house,” he said.

But the President said he respects the decision of the Commission on Appointment (CA).

“So hindi ko talaga kontrolado ang lahat. Gusto ko. May mga tao ako na gusto ko pero (I don’t control everything. I want to. There are people that I want but) I share powers. And that is the process of checks and balances. The President appoints but the appointee has to undergo the scrutiny of the Commission on Appointments, which is a combination of a committee from the lower house, mga congressman, and the upper house, which is the Senate,” he said.

Voting 16-8 through secret balloting, the CA on Wednesday rejected with finality the appointment of Lopez as an environment secretary after facing criticisms for her strong anti-mining stance.

Lopez became controversial when she ordered the closure of at least 23 mining firms and cancelled 75 mining contracts.

Malacañang, through spokesperson Ernesto Abella, said it was “deeply concerned” with Lopez’ rejection. JE