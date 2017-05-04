Solon: Duterte could have done more to get Lopez confirmed

Makabayan representatives on Thursday said President Rodrigo Duterte failed to give enough support to beleaguered Gina Lopez who was rejected by the Commission on Appointments (CA) as environment secretary.

In a news conference at the House of Representatives, Act Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio said Duterte’s support for Lopez did not translate to CA support for her, even though the commission is dominated by the president’s allies.

Lopez has gained support even from the leftists for her anti-destructive mining stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Malinaw na yung public support ni Pangulong Duterte kay Gina Lopez, pero in the end, her fate was left to the members of the CA,” Tinio said.

(“The public support of President Duterte for Gina Lopez is clear. But in the end, her fate was left to the members of the CA.”)

Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao said the President’s support for Lopez was “unquestionable,” but Duterte may have failed to provide enough support to convince the CA members to confirm Lopez’s appointment.

“As to the question whether kung ginawa ba talaga ni Pangulong Duterte ang lahat, may kakulangan. Malinaw yun. Kung tingin niya talaga na karapat dapat si Gina, mayroon pa siyang magagawa more than the public pronouncements to convince the CA members to vote in her favor,” Casilao said.

(“As to the question whether President Duterte really gave it his all, there is something remiss. That’s clear. If he really thinks Gina is deserving, he could have done more than the public pronouncements to convince the CA members to vote in her favor.”)

Tinio said Lopez’s rejection by the CA was due to the lawmakers’ mining interests. Lopez has led the shut down of mining firms due to destructive mining.

“I think it’s very clear that mining interests are directly represented (in the CA)… Hindi nakakagulat that the House contingent unanimously voted to reject Gina Lopez. In other words, nagwagi yung mining interests,” Tinio said.

(“It’s not surprising anymore that the House contingent unanimously voted to reject Gina Lopez. In other words, mining interests won the day.”)

ADVERTISEMENT

Casilao said despite Lopez’s rejection, her stint in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) challenged the influential mining sector.

“Secretary Lopez challenged the powers that be. Despite the support of the President, it really challenged the very influential sector in our society,” Casilao said.

In a news conference after her rejection on Wednesday, Lopez blamed the big business interests in government for her beeing booted out of the DENR.

Before Lopez was rejected by the CA, Duterte reappointed Lopez after the latter was bypassed before Congress went on a six-week break last March 15. /atm

RELATED STORIES