Aguirre: 5 NBI agents serving as protectors of Atong Ang

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Thursday there are five agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) with links to gaming businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang.

Aguirre said the NBI agents serve as his “protector” and have been feeding him information.

“Totoo yon. May mga NBI agents na kanyang protektor. Hawak na niya noon pa at up to now ka-contact nya yan,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said he already knew the identities of the NBI agents serving as Ang’s protectors.

“An NBI insider gave me their names,” he said.

Ang earlier accused Aguirre and national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. of plotting to kill him.

He said his friends from the NBI told him about the plot.

Aguirre dared Ang to file a case against them or seek an investigation.

“His only evidence was a phone call while he was cockfighting in Cagayan De Oro who told him that he should leave because someone is out to kill him,” Aguirre said.

“Para lang mabigyan ng pera tatawag: ‘Sir Atong gusto ka ipapatay ni Aguirre.’ Ikaw naman akala mo totoong totoo…Bakit ako magaaksaya ng panahon sa kanya napakaraming trabaho sa DOJ,” Aguirre said.

“Hindi ko trabaho magpapatay. Ako po mula sa pagkabata hinubog ng magulang na magkaroon ng takot sa Diyos,” he added.

Aside from the alleged plot to kill him, Ang also accused the NBI of being used to harass him following the raid at dens in Tuguegarao which were operated by Ang’s Meridien Vista Gaming Corp.

Ang said Aguirre wanted him out of the picture because Aguirre’s brother was applying for permits to operate small town lottery.

Aguirre earlier admitted that his brother was talking to some local officials to be able to operate STL.

However on Thursday he denied his brother’s involvement

“Akala ko may application sya, wala pa. Yung kapatid ko hindi involved sa application of STL. Tinanong ko kapatid ko kung nag-apply hindi pala,” he said. /atm/rga