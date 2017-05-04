Teen graduates from college 2 weeks before high school graduation

An 18-year old teen whiz from Gary, Indiana, will earn her college diploma two weeks before her high school graduation.

Raven Osborne will earn her degree in sociology minor in early childhood education from Purdue University Northwest on May 5 before marching on to her high school graduation at 21st Century Charter School on May 22.

“Yeah, they think I’m lying,” Raven told CBS News. “Sophomore, that was the most work. I had five high school classes, four college classes,” she said.

As a requirement before she finishes high school, Osborne and her classmates were required to enroll in several units from any academic institution until they earn an associate degree. She chose to take up her units at a nearby community college, where she finished an associate degree in gender studies.

But with the encouragement from her mother, Osborne pursued more units, studying for two years at Purdue until she completed a full degree.

“When I was a younger, I was labeled with a learning disability,” Osborne told the Northwest Indiana Post-Tribune last year. “But my mother always told me I could do whatever I wanted to do in life.”

After her high school graduation, Raven will return to 21st Century Charter, this time as a teacher earning $38,000 (P 1.9 million) a year. Gianna Francesca Catolico /ra