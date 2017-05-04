Mining funds, politics played hand in Gina Lopez rejection—Reds

DAVAO CITY—The Communist Party of the Philippines said it lost a friend in its struggle to defend the environment with the Commission on Appointments’ rejection of the appointment of Gina Lopez as Environment secretary.

The CPP said mining fund and political influence played in Lopez’s rejection.

“Considering what is at stake, big bourgeois comprador interests in the mining industry surely mobilized hundreds of millions of pesos and employed their vast political influence to ensure that the Senate’s Commission on Appointments would reject the appointment of Lopez,” the CPP said in statement sent to the Inquirer.

The CPP said the Filipino people and revolutionary forces lost an ally in the mission to defend the environment and the livelihood of the people, especially the masses of peasants and national minority peoples.

“It only underscores the necessity for the people to rely primarily on their unity and strength in opposing and resisting the entry of mining companies which plunder the country’s patrimony and employ the military and armed groups to oppress the people and their communities,” the CPP said.

In the same statement, the CPP assured the Filipino people can rely on them to defend their welfare and interests.

“The New People’s Army will continue to implement policies of the people’s democratic government and carry out its orders to punish all plunderers and prevent the further destruction of the environment by mining companies and big plantations, the CPP said.