6-year-old drowns in old mining hole in Legazpi City

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay—A six-year-old boy drowned in an old open mining hole in Barangay (village) Puro in this city Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Senior Inspector Arthur Gomez, Albay police spokesperson, said that the victim, Miguel De Jocos, was swimming with his older brother and cousins at the former Perlite Mining open hole in the village, a privately-owned area, without permission at 2 p.m.

De Jocos went missing an hour after the group arrived. It was at 5:45 p.m. when the group notified the victim’s father, Miguel Jocos Sr., 45, that his son was missing.

At around 5:50 p.m., Benigno Redito led a search group of divers from Albay Coastal Rangers and Albay Provincial Agriculture Office.

The lifeless body of the victim was found at around 7 p.m.