ERC chair suspended

DAVAO CITY—Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has suspended Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chair Jose Vicente Salazar, who is facing administrative charges.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Medialdea suspended Salazar for 90 days while the charges against him were being investigated.

Salazar is facing charges for serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, gross insubordination, violations of the Government Procurement Act and of the Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. —ALLAN NAWAL