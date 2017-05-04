Metro Briefs: Bus riders take note: MMDA moving Southwest terminal

Bus riders take note: MMDA moving Southwest terminal

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will start tomorrow the gradual transfer of the Southwest Interim Provincial Terminal (SWIPT) from the current Coastal terminal in Parañaque City to the agency’s property on Macapagal Boulevard, Pasay City. MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos said moving the terminal to HK Sun Plaza would not only save the government an estimated P1.5 million in monthly rental fees but also ensure more income for bus operators since there will be no terminal fees to be charged to both provincial and city buses. Commuters coming from Cavite and Batangas are also assured of their next ride once they alight at the terminal, where the MMDA has provided a space for multicabs, jeepneys as well as UV Express vans. Orbos said the initial transfer would involve around 300 provincial buses with end points in Baclaran, Mall of Asia, Mandaluyong and Cubao. —Jovic Yee

Immigration bureau adopts new work sked

Bureau of Immigration (BI) offices will now be opened for business from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily instead of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Employees assigned at the main office and field, extension and satellite offices started observing the new nine-hour work schedule on Tuesday, according to Commissioner Jaime Morente. He added that the BI will continue to implement a “no-noon break” policy for employees manning its frontline services. The new work schedule was adopted as a result of the discontinuance of the payment of overtime fees of BI employees from the express lane fund. President Duterte earlier vetoed the use of the express lane charges collected by the BI to augment the salaries of BI employees and pay the wages of its contractual workers. In the past when BI workers were still allowed to use the express lane charges for overtime pay, employees at its field offices were required to work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. —Tina G. Santos