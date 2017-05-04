3 more QC village chairs sued for inaction vs illegal parking

Three more barangay leaders in Quezon City have been charged by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for failing to keep their respective areas clear of illegally parked vehicles and other obstructions.

Charged in the Office of the Ombudsman with neglect of duty on Wednesday were barangay chairs Jesus Lipnica Jr. (Pinyahan), Teodoro Calaunan Sr. (West Crame) and Telesforo Mortega (San Roque District III).

Earlier, the MMDA filed the same administrative cases against three Quezon City barangay chairs identified as Antonio Benito Calma Jr. (Don Manuel), Clarito de Jesus (Veterans Village) and Elmer Maturan (Bagumbayan).

Also charged was Michael Philip Factor of Barangay Don Galo in Parañaque City.

Lawyer Victor Nuñez, MMDA liaison officer for government agencies, said Lipnica, Calaunan and Morteda made up the third set of barangay officials to be charged in connection with the MMDA’s road clearing operations. —JOVIC YEE