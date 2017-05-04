Ailing PMA cadet dies at Baguio hospital

BAGUIO CITY—Abdominal pain forced Cadet Fourth Class Erwin Christian Vergara, 19, to see a doctor at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on April 22.

Nine days later, Vergara died from excessive internal bleeding due to a stomach ulcer that was detected after he was accepted into the academy, one of his doctors said on Wednesday.

Vergara had complained about stomach pain and was confined in an intensive care unit at Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) when doctors detected the ulcer that required immediate treatment, said Dr. Sheila Marie Jardiolin, commanding officer of PMA Hospital.

Jardiolin oversaw Vergara’s transfer from the PMA to BGHMC. She denied speculation that the boy was maltreated, saying he did not have signs of bruising.

Vergara may have been suffering from an ulcer before he was accepted to a four-year training at PMA on April 1, Jardiolin said.

The physical examinations undertaken at PMA would not have detected the ailment, she said, adding that it took a specialized examination to detect it after Vergara finally admitted suffering pain. —VINCENT CABREZA