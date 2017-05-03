Rejection of Lopez a ‘national disaster’ – Ateneo de Davao head

The decision of the Commission on Appointments (CA) to reject the confirmation of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez was a national disaster, according to Ateneo de Davao president Fr. Joel Tabora, SJ.

“This is a national disaster. The CA has betrayed the environment and the nation,” he said in his Twitter account.

“There has been no one who has fought more for the environment, for the good of all than Gina Lopez. It is amazing that the CA rejected one of the greatest environmentalists of our day to lead the DENR. Boooo! A great disservice to the nation,” Tabora added.

The Jesuit priest also called it a travesty that President Duterte’s manifest support for Lopez did not find an echo in the entire Cabinet.

Tabora urged Mr. Duterte to reappoint Lopez.

“Do not accept the scandal of the CA vote. Mining interest do not trump the common good,” he said.

“I ask President Digong to concurrenty lead the DENR and continue to conserve our national resources for the people,” he added.

For Fr. Edwin Gariguez, executive secretary of National Secretariat for Social Action (NASSA), Justice and Peace, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the CA decision was expected.

“The decision is expected, given the powerful lobby of the chamber of mines and the vested interest of many politicians who wantonly opted to sacrifice the interest of the environment and the poor over their own agenda,” said

“We need to judge now the CA members and campaign not to reelect those who voted no to environmental reform agenda being pushed by Gina Lopez,” the priest said.

“Hindi dito nagtatapos (This is not the end)! Tuloy ang laban para sa kalikasan at sa mahihirap na sambayaang inaapi ng mapanirang minahan (The fight continues for the environment and the poor who are being oppressed by irresponsible mining),” he added.