Environmental groups dismayed at CA rejection of Gina Lopez

Cause-oriented groups on Wednesday expressed dismay over the Commission on Appointments’ decision to reject the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

The Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment (PNE), EcoWaste Coalition and Oceana issued statements of support for Lopez after the CA voted to reject her nomination.

Lopez is known for her strong stand against destructive mining, resulting in the closure and suspension of several mines.

Kalikasan PNE “condemned” the decision while urging the lawmakers to disclose their ties and interests to the mining industry.

“We urge Pres. Duterte to ensure that the continuity of the historic mining crackdown and other meaningful reforms pushed by Sec. Lopez would be still be guaranteed,” the group said, adding that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources needs “progressive leadership.”

EcoWaste Coalition described the rejection of Lopez as “a dark day in [the] nation’s fight against the onslaught of destructive mining operations.”

Meanwhile, Oceana praised the “trail-blazing achievements” of Lopez. It lauded the outgoing secretary for “pushing for policies to sustainably protect the country’s environmentally-critical areas including protected seascapes and save them from destructive activities that threaten their ecological integrity.”

“Secretary Lopez has set the highest standards for environmental stewardship and mainstreamed partnerships with civil society organizations – a feat that merits replication by her successor,” the group said. –With a report from Kit Mayo/INQUIRER.net trainee /atm