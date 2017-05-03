‘Solo parents should be lauded, not judged’

An organization of solo parents on Wednesday expressed concern over the controversial remarks of Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III during the confirmation hearing of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo in the Senate.

During the confirmation hearing, Sotto asked Taguiwalo, a single mother, about her having two daughters and being single. “Ah in street language, when you have children and you’re single, ang tawag diyan ‘na-ano lang,’” said the “Eat Bulaga” host, drawing awkward laughter from attendees and heavy backlash from netizens.

In an interview, Carrie Javier, president of the Federation of Solo Parents in LuzViMin (Luzon-Visayas-Mindanao) said she was personally hurt by Sotto’s remarks.

“I can’t deny that I was hurt because I am single mom myself, I am a widow. I really don’t know where he’s coming from because I know he’s a family man, he’s a good father and I don’t want to say anything bad against him. That’s the opinion of the good senator,” Javier told INQUIRER.net over the phone.

Javier said public officials like Sotto should be more sensitive in making such statements, noting that those in power should be able to fight discrimination against marginalized people like single parents instead of perpetrating malicious judgment.

“People like Sen. Sotto—a public official—we are hoping that they will be the ones to help us in our advocacy to remove the stigma attached to single parents. We don’t encourage couple to break apart and have children outside marriage, but what we are saying is there are women who are already in that situation without wanting it,” Javier said.

“Instead of condemning and judging solo parents especially single moms, society should understand. Kung tutuusin isa kami sa most vulnerable and disadvantaged sector sa society. The responsibility lies in each of us especially high ranking officials to help our sector, unang-una to remove the stigma against solo parents,” she added.

Javier said her group would seek a dialogue with Sotto, who expressed his “100 percent support” for Taguiwalo’s appointment.

“They are doing their best to raise their children and give them a good life, and for that alone they should be commended instead of judged. Sana mabago ‘yung attitude, he’s a senator and well respected. We want to talk to him, I will write to him,” she added.

