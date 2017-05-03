Gabriela solons take offense at Sotto’s joke about Taguiwalo’s status

The militant women’s party-list group Gabriela called on Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto III to apologize for his sexist remarks about the single motherhood of Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, who gave birth in prison during the martial law years.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gabriela Representatives Emmi De Jesus and Arlene Brosas said they took offense for Taguiwalo about Sotto’s joke during the Commission on Appointments (CA) hearing.

“Gabriela Women’s Party takes much offense, in behalf of solo parents, women raising their children amid difficult circumstances at Sen. Vicente Sotto III’s tirades as he raised questions at the CA’s hearing on the appointment of DSWD [Department of Social Welfare and Development] Secretary Judy Taguiwalo,” their statement read.

“We demand a public apology from the senator. We commend Sec. Taguiwalo for standing her ground amid insults. She is an inspiration to marginalized women and is more than deserving of a confirmation from the CA,” it added.

During the hearing, Sotto asked Taguiwalo about the latter’s two daughters out of wedlock.

“On the lighter side, Sen. [Franklin] Drilon and I were looking at the personal information about you and you have two children, daughters ba or sons? Two daughters. But you’re single,” Sotto said.

Taguiwalo said she did not have a normal life since she joined the underground movement against the Marcos dictatorship in the 1970s.

“My life has never been a normal one. I never had a whole mother-father-children kind of thing, except when I was growing up in Bacolod,” Taguiwalo said.

She was a victim of torture during the brutal martial law regime of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos. She was arrested in 1973 and tortured by being made to put on a block of ice while stripped naked and was subjected to water cure.

Taguiwalo escaped from prison in 1974 and joined the underground movement. She was rearrested in 1984 on rebellion charges. She was four months pregnant then.

Taguiwalo gave birth in prison. She was released after the fall of the dictatorship in 1986.

During the hearing, Sotto made a joke in street language about Taguiwalo’s single motherhood.

“Ah in the street language, when you have children and you’re single ang tawag diyan na-ano lang,” Sotto said.

He clarified, however, that he would support Taguiwalo’s confirmation.

“Senator Sotto, I teach women’s studies in UP,” Taguiwalo said. “We respect all kinds of families, and that includes solo parents. Thank you.”

The Gabriela lawmakers said they found Sotto’s joke offensive.

“The senator clearly went out of bounds, insinuating malice at Taguiwalo who raised her two children as a solo parent, dubbing such as ‘na-ano’,” they said.

“Solo parents, including the DSWD secretary should in no way be at the receiving end of such insults,” they added.

Taguiwalo is fielded anew for confirmation by the CA after the latter bypassed her appointment last March 15. /atm