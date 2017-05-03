Gina on CA rejection: It’s sad that business interests run the day

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez said she was saddened by the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) decision to reject her appointment, saying it was “unfortunate” that “business interests have run the day.”

“It’s unfortunate that business interest had in fact run the day because that’s really what it is,” Lopez said at a press briefing in the Senate shortly after the CA rejected her confirmation.

“It’s very sad that in the Commission on Appointments, clearly, business interest have run the day. And I think that needs to be reevaluated because how can a body, which is mandated to make decision based on the common good, make decisions based on business interests?

“What else can you say? The ones who voted no— explain it, what are the reasons for, explain it,” she added.

Lopez repeatedly said that every Filipino has the Constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment.

The secretary then said in jest that President Rodrigo Duterte himself should replace her at the helm of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“My choice for DENR Secretary is President Duterte,” she said.

“I can’t think of any other person. One, it needs guts, it needs tapang because you have to step on business interests…” Lopez added. JE