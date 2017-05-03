Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Chamber of Mines grateful for CA rejection of Gina Lopez at DENR

gina lopez

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

MANILA — The Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) on Wednesday expressed gratefulness for the Commission on Appointment’s rejection of Regina Lopez’s appointment as environment secretary.

“(We are) thankful to the Commission for the speedy resolution of Ms. Lopez’s nomination,” COMP vice president Ronald Recidoro said in a statement.

“This is not the end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter for the mining industry,” Recidoro said. “We will have to work doubly hard to uplift the industry.”

The group reiterated its commitment to work with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources “and the next Secretary to protect the environment and promote the responsible use of our natural resources.”

