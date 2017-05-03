Palace ‘deeply concerned’ with CA’s rejection of Lopez

Malacañang is worried with the rejection of the ad interim appointment of Regina “Gina” Lopez as environment secretary.

“She’s part of the Cabinet and she has already been considered part of the Cabinet and she has contributed a lot of meaningful insights to the Philippine environmental situation and it is with deep concern that the CA (Commission on Appointments) has seen fit to reject her appointment,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in an ambush interview on Wednesday.

But despite Malacañang’s “deep concern,” Abella said they respect the process of the powerful CA.

“On the other hand, it’s a democratic process and we respect their decision and we would just like to, at this stage, say that we’ll leave it at that,” he said.

Lopez was heavily opposed after she ordered the closure of at least 23 mining firms and the suspension of five others. JE