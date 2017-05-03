Taguiwalo finds question about her stand on violence a ‘tricky’ one

For Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, who was endorsed to the Cabinet by communists, the question whether or not she abhorred violence was not an easy question that could not be answered by a yes or no.

Taguiwalo was confronted by the question raised by Sen. Panfilo Lacson, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, when she faced her confirmation hearing on Wednesday at the Commission on Appointments’ Committee on Labor, Employment, and Social Welfare.

Under Lacson’s questioning, the Secretary admitted that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the National Democratic Front (NDF) had endorsed her appointment to President Rodrigo Duterte. But she said she was no longer part of the CPP-NDF.

“Since sinabi niyo naman na hindi na kayo member na and since you are now a member of the Cabinet, do you abhor violence as a a means to show dissent against the duly-constituted authority?” the senator asked.

At first, Taguiwalo gave a lengthy answer to the senator’s question. She said there were “compelling reasons” why some people have decided to take arms.

When Lacson pressed for a “yes” or “no” answer, the secretary said: “You can’t just say that yes or no…”

“If you don’t want to answer then fine with me,” Lacson said. “I know more or less what’s on your mind.”

“Well, it’s not an easy question, you know,” Taguiwalo said. “I was a student activist during the First Quarter Storm. We were holding a rally in front of Congress and we’re brutally dispersed and I have seen how my colleagues were hurt. So I renounce that kind of violence against helpless people.”

“So I think it’s a very tricky question Mr. Senator,” she went on. “But as memeber of the Cabinet of President Duterte, I renounce violence as it is. I’m willing to work with him so that we can put an end to the armed conflict that has beset our country for so many decades.”

Lacson ended his questioning with an assurance that he would support Taguiwalo’s confirmation.

The committee, however, suspended the hearing as there were other members who had expressed the intention to ask questions from the nominee. /atm