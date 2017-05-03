Trillanes seeks probe of PNP’s ‘systematic problem’ amid drug war

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has asked the Senate to look into the alleged “systematic problem” plaguing the Philippine National Police (PNP) in connection with the government’s war on illegal drugs.

In Senate Resolution No. 353 filed Tuesday, Trillanes urged the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs being chaired by Senator Panfilo Lacson and other appropriate committees to conduct the probe.

“Media reports show an alarming incidence of almost consistent pattern of killings allegedly carried out by some members of the Philippine National Police,” the resolution said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also cited the case of a certain Police Officer 1 Vincent Tacoda, who resigned from his post reportedly because he could no longer stomach the alleged corruption and other illegal activities committed by several ranking police officials in Catanduanes province.

“These killings allegedly involving members of the PNP can no longer be ignored as they clearly not isolated cases but are manifestations of a bigger, systematic problem affecting the PNP,” the resolution added.

Trillanes said there is an immediate need to investigate the incidence of these “apparently consistent pattern of extrajudicial killings and seeming perpetuation of impunity by which these killings are carried out” so Congress can come up with remedial legislation to ensure the protection of basic human rights, among others.

The senator is a member of the opposition bloc in the Senate and vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte. JE