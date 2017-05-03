USC alum tops 2016 bar exam; provincial schools dominate top 10

A law graduate from the University of San Carlos in Cebu topped last year’s bar examination, as examinees from the provinces dominated this year’s Top 10.

The following examinees obtained the Top 10 highest places:

CALAM, Karen Mae L. – University of San Carlos (89.05%) KHIO, Alanna Gayle Ashley B. – Silliman University (88.95 %) LAO, Fiona Cristy D. – University of San Carlos (88.80%)

LIONG, Athalia B. – Andres Bonifacio College (88.80%)

BABAYEN-ON, Allana Mae A. – University of San Agustin (88.75%) MORILLA, Justin Ryan D. – Ateneo de Davao University (88.4%) CAMARAO, Mark Dave M. – Northwestern University (88.1%) MOMONGAN, Ann Margaret E. – University of San Carlos (87.8%) GOMEZ, Jefferson L. – University of San Carlos (87.7%) GONZALES, Nia Rachelle M. – University of Batangas (87.5%)

YBIO, Marie Chielo H. – Silliman University (87.5%)

10. LIU, Andrew Stephen D. – Silliman University (87.45%)

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 (59.06 percent )passed the 2016 Bar examination, a source has said. There are eight subjects taken by the Bar examinees during the bar exams namely Political Law and Labor Law, Civil Law and Taxation, Mercantile Law and Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Practical Exercises. IDL