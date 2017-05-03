FULL LIST: 3,747 successful passers of 2016 bar exam

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 (59.06 percent) passed the 2016 bar examination, one of the highest passing rates in recent history.

The bar, dubbed as the toughest professional exam in the country, was topped by University of San Carlos graduate Karen Mae Calam. The Top 10 was dominated by examinees from the provinces as no Manila law school entered the topnotcher list.

Here’s the full list of successful examinees: