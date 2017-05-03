Gina Lopez ahead of CA vote: ‘Give me a chance’

Controversial Environment Secretary Gina Lopez appealed to the Commission on Appointments (GA) on Wednesday to give her a chance.

Lopez made the appeal just before CA’s committee on environment and natural resources votes whether or not recommend her confirmation. The committee is set to hold a closed-door meeting this Wednesday to deliberate on her appointment.

“If you give me the chance, like give me the chance, with the government money that we have, I’ll network with everyone throughout the country, including yourselves and bring on the country we deserve to have through area development. That’s my passion…” she told reporters before the committee meeting when asked for her message to the CA.

“I believe I can fly,” the Secretary added, in apparent reference to her viral video singing the song “I believe I can fly.”

Although she would not be called to the meeting anymore, Lopez said she came to wait for the CA to say “yes or no” on her confirmation.

Asked if she was confident of getting the CA’s approval, Lopez said she had no idea but she boasted her track record.

“I’ve been able to alleviate poverty in most of our projects in a year. I’m not just bolera,” she added. IDL