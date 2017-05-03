4 nabbed in Laguna buy-bust operations

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna — Four people were arrested by the police in separate anti-drug operations in this city, the police on Wednesday said.

Live-in partners Nelia Bautista, 41, and Gardie Clemente, 39, were arrested along with another accomplice, Domingo Belza, 42, around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay (village) Cuyab.

A report from the city police office said Bautista, who was on the police drug watchlist, was caught selling a sachet of suspected “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) to an undercover policeman. Six grams of suspected shabu worth P15,000 were confiscated from the suspects.

Still in this city, another suspected drug pusher, Arvin Lizarda, 34, was arrested in Barangay GSIS around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Lizarda reportedly sold a sachet of shabu to undercover policemen while on board his car. During the search, police found 50 grams more of suspected shabu worth P120,000 inside his vehicle.

The police also found a .45-gun and suspected drug money amounting to P100,000. SFM