Aguirre asks BIR to look into Atong Ang’s possible tax breach

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has asked the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to investigate gaming businessman Charlie “Atong” Ang for possible violation of tax laws.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), the Department (of Justice) is hereby seeking the assistance of the Commissioner of Internal Revenue…to initiate the investigations for possible violations of the country’s tax laws of Mr. Charlue Ang a.k.a. Atong Ang and Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation (MVGC),” Aguirre said in a letter to BIR Commissioner Cesar R. Dulay.

Aguirre’s order came after Ang accused him and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon of plotting to kill him.

Ang said friends from the NBI informed him of the said plot.

Aguirre denied the allegations and ordered the NBI to conduct a probe and identify the agents under Ang’s “payola.”

The NBI, on the other hand, denied Ang’s allegation that they are harassing him following a series of raids conducted against Meridien’s operations.

Aguirre said Ang is earning as much as P50-million daily and he wants to make sure that taxes are paid properly.

“I trust that greater cooperation and confidence between the Department and the BIR will be forthcoming in our government’s efforts to curb corruption and criminality in the country, particularly in cases of tax evasion,” Aguirre further stated in his letter. IDL