Pangilinan urges public: Fight bullying, bid to impeach Leni

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan called on the people on Wednesday to act against “bullying” like the impeachment bid lodged against Vice President Leni Robredo.

“We call on the people to maintain vigilance and take action to prevent bullying, like this forced impeachment,” Pangilinan said in a statement.

The senator made the call a day after another impeachment complaint against Robredo was filed at the House of Representatives by a group of lawyers. No House member has so far endorsed the complaint.

Pangilinan is president of the Liberal Party while Robredo is the party chair.

“The impeachment case against Vice President Leni Robredo was pulled out of thin air and completely baseless. Clearly, free speech — in whatever way, inside or outside the country — is non-impeachable. In fact, this is protected by the Constitution,” the senator said.

Robredo has been accused in the complaint of betraying the public trust, among others, when she delivered a recorded speech at a United Nations side meeting criticizing the government’s war on drugs.

But Pangilinan was confident the impeachment bid would not take off in the House.

"We are confident that the truth will prevail and ultimately the impeachment will be dismissed," he added.