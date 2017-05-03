VFA needed for joint exercises with China, says DND chief

A visiting forces agreement (VFA), ratified by the Senate, might be needed before China and the Philippines could hold military exercises on Philippine soil, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday.

Lorenzana said the defense and military establishments were open to military exercises with the Chinese but there must be a “framework” before any such drills were undertaken in Philippine territory.

“That’s perfectly fine with us. But first, we have to come up with a framework that will determine where (the exercises would be held), what units (would be involved), duration of patrol, purpose of patrol, and communications between forces,” Lorenzana said.

“There are a lot of things to coordinate, this being the first with the Chinese. This is important because they will be entering our territorial waters,” he said.

“If their sailors will get on land, there may be a need for a visiting forces agreement,” Lorenzana said a day after President Duterte said the Armed Forces of the Philippines could hold joint exercises with China in Mindanao or the Sulu Sea.

However, the Philippines only has visiting forces agreements with the United States and Australia.

Manila and Beijing used to be at odds over competing territorial claims in the West Philippines Sea but Duterte has since steered Philippine foreign policy closer to China and away from Manila’s traditional ally, the United States.

He also made friendly overtures to Russia.

AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año said the Philippines and China should have a defense or military agreement before joint exercises could be held.

“The AFP is also open to joint naval exercises not only with China but also with other countries,” Año said.

“But before we can embark on these activities, both countries must enter into [a] defense agreement, like a visiting forces agreement, to define the terms of reference or protocol and must adhere to existing agreements with other allied countries,” he added.

Año said the Sulu Sea would be a good venue for such exercises because it could provide an “excellent real-life scenario to improve and hone our maritime security capabilities.”

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) public affairs office chief, said the defense department welcomes the opportunity to strengthen military ties with other countries.