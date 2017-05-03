Antipolo police tag Manila cop in driver’s slay
A member of the Manila Police District (MPD) allegedly shot a jeepney driver dead in a traffic altercation in Antipolo City on Monday.
Supt. Ruben Andiso, Antipolo police chief, identified the suspect as PO2 Ronald Pentacasi of MPD Station 3.
A report from Antipolo Police Community Precinct 1 said Pentacasi was driving his motorcycle when it was sideswiped by the jeepney driven by Petronilo Fernando on Marcos Highway around 5 p.m. Monday.
They agreed to pull over near Catalina Street but Pentacasi shot Fernando three times after he got off his jeepney, Andiso said.
A bystander, Jericho Andrada, 25, was hit in the arm by a stray bullet.
Andiso said he had coordinated with MPD Station 3 and that Pentacasi was given until Tuesday to appear before the Antipolo police.
“I’ll make sure the victim will find justice,” Andiso said, adding that a complaint for murder or homicide may be filed against the suspect.
