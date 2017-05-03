Abandoned car yields P2-M ‘shabu’

BATANGAS CITY—At least 2 kilograms of suspected high-grade “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth P2 million were found in a car left at the Batangas Port here on Tuesday, police said.

The car belonged to a suspected drug pusher who was a subject of a sting operation in BF Homes, Parañaque City, at 12:15 a.m.

Supt. Herbert Baylon, assistant chief of police for operations of the Parañaque police, said operatives of the city police’s drug enforcement unit conducted the bust against a man they identified by his alias, “RJ,” a resident of Aguirre Avenue, also in BF Homes.

Escape

Baylon said the suspect escaped onboard his car and drove toward the South Luzon Expressway after he sensed that he was transacting with a policeman.

Authorities found the car at 8:40 a.m. at the Batangas Port parking area still containing the illegal drugs. —MARRAH ERIKA RABE