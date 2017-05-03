Duterte son hits NPA for Davao attacks

DAVAO CITY—Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte on Tuesday condemned the rebel attacks in Davao City and nearby Panabo City in Davao del Norte province against firms owned by the family of former Agriculture Secretary Cito Lorenzo.

In a privilege speech in a session of the Sangguniang Panglungsod (city council), Paolo, son of President Duterte, said the council was throwing its support behind the city government on whatever action it would take to prevent future attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA).

He echoed the position of his sister, Mayor Sara Duterte, in condemning the attacks on Lapanday Foods Corp. (LFC) and Macondray Plastics, saying the rebels victimized “not just the government but the very people you claim to be fighting for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Duterte earlier said the rebel attacks were acts of terror and described these as a personal attack.

Vice Mayor Duterte discussed the case of Larry Buenafe, a fish vendor, who was wounded when rebels set off an improvised bomb along a road leading to the LFC compound in the village of Mandug.

Duterte said Buenafe was fighting for his life at Southern Philippines Medical Center here.

A security guard was also wounded after a brief firefight with the rebels in Mandug.

Duterte said the government was mandated to protect the people against the NPA and prevent the group’s attacks, extortion and other terror activities.

“We want peace, but we are also mandated by our sworn duty to serve Dabawenyos,” he said. —FRINSTON LIM