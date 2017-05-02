Aguirre orders probe on alleged plot to kill Atong Ang

There are people from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) under the ‘payroll’ of gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said Tuesday.

Ang said he was warned by his friends from the NBI about Aguirre and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon’s standing order to kill him.

The Justice Chief issued Department Order 267 for an investigation and case-build up on Ang’s accusations.

“The NBI, through Director Dante A. Gierran is hereby directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case build-up over the accusations of Charlie “Atong” Ang against the Secretary of Justice and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.,” Aguirre’s order stated.

Aguirre said he ordered the investigation to identify who at the NBI are ‘friends’ of Ang.

“He pays government officials for protection and these officials include people from the NBI and the Immigration. I have already ordered an investigation to identify who these people are,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre said Ang is simply afraid he could lose his source of income that brings him up to P50-million earnings a day.

Ang is the owner of Meridien Vista Gaming Corporation (MVGC). It operates a jai alai firm in Sta. Ana, Cagayan and whose franchise was granted by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) during the Arroyo administration.

Recently, a raid was conducted in Tuguegarao in a suspected gambling den which turned out to be being operated by MVGC.