Pacquiao throws support behind Lopez confirmation

Environment Secretary Gina Lopez’s chances of getting the approval of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) remain hanging in the balance as the body is expected to decide on her fate on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CA committee on environment and natural resources terminated its deliberations on Lopez’s appointment. It will meet again on Wednesday morning to decide whether or not to recommend to the floor her nomination.

“Bukas na madedesiyunan kung confirm o hindi,” Senator Manny Pacquiao, who presided over the hearing, told reporters.

Asked about Lopez’s chances of getting the CA nod, Pacquiao said: “Fifty-fifty.”

“Merong ayaw, merong gusto. Iba-iba e, hindi natin makuha ‘yung mga comment,” the neophyte senator added.

Pacquiao, a member of the majority bloc in the Senate, though assured that he would vote for the confirmation of the Secretary.

“Partner kami niyan e, paanong hindi? Suportado ko naman siya dahil environment din ako e,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed Lopez after she failed to get the CA’s approval before Congress went on a six-week break on March 15.

During the hearing, Lopez assured the Commission that she would not do anything illegal in the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

“I wanna assure the Commission that I’m a law abiding citizen. I will never ever, ever, ever do anything in DENR, which is against the law,” she said.

“My temperament is just passionate but it doesn’t mean that I’m gonna break the law,” the Secretary added. JE/rga

