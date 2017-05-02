Tuesday, May 2, 2017
P2-M ‘high-grade shabu’ seized at Batangas port

By: - Correspondent / @marraherikaINQ
/ 01:32 PM May 02, 2017
Batangas City, Batangas

BATANGAS CITY — At least two kilograms of suspected high-grade “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) worth around P2 million were seized in a car abandoned by a suspected drug pusher at Batangas Port here Tuesday morning, police said.

The car belonged to a suspected drug pusher that was targeted in a drug buy-bust in BF Homes, Parañaque, around 12:15 a.m.

Supt. Herbert Baylon, assistant chief of police for operations of the Parañaque police station, said that operatives of the city police’s Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the buy-bust against a man they identified by his alias, “RJ”, a resident of Aguirre Avenue, also in BF Homes.

The suspect evaded arrest by escaping onboard his car towards the South Luzon Expressway after he sensed that he was transacting with a police officer.

Authorities located the vehicle at around 8:40 a.m. at the Batangas Port parking area still containing the illegal drugs. The suspect was nowhere to be found.  SFM/rga

