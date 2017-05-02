Fresh CA hearing to give Gina Lopez chance to address issues

The Commission on Appointments’ (CA) committee on environment and natural resources resumed on Tuesday its confirmation hearing on the appointment of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, a CA member, said the hearing was meant to give the nominee a chance to answer the issues raised against her.

“In fairness to her kasi, nagpresent si Secretary Dominguez e ang decision namin noon dahil nag present si Secretary Dominguez may mga issues na na brought up involving her so bigyan s’ya ng chance to refute, to respond. ‘Yun lang,” Lacson said before the resumption of the proceeding.

(In fairness to her, because Secretary Dominguez was able to present, and we decided then that because Secretary Dominguez brought up issues involving her, that we would give her a chance to refute and respond. That’s all.)

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez faced the Commission last month and claimed that Lopez had failed to comply with due process in ordering the closure of 23 mines and the suspension of five others.

Lacson said that after the hearing, the committee may decide in an executive meeting either this Tuesday or Wednesday whether or not to recommend Lopez’s confirmation.

President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed Lopez after she was bypassed by the CA. Congress went on a six-week recess on March 15 without confirming her appointment.

At least 23 long sworn oppositions to her ad interim appointment had been submitted to the panel.

Aside from Lopez, the CA also bypassed the appointments of three other officials — Agrarian Secretary Rafael Mariano, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Judy Taguiwalo, and Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial. IDL